'Saiyuki Reload Blast' Episode 9 Spoilers: The Battle to Protect Sharak and the Kouten Scripture Continues; Nataku to Appear Soon?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese action-adventure anime series, “Saiyuki Reload Blast.”

The battle to protect Sharak Sanzo and the Kouten scripture will get intense as the Japanese anime series "Saiyuki Reload Blast" commences.

This week's episode saw Kougaiji leading a group of demons on a mission to retrieve the Kouten scripture by order of Lady Gyokumen. He did not expect to find Genjo there, but despite this, he still managed to beat Genjo up while his right-hand man, Dokugakuji, located Sharak at the main temple.

The highest-ranking priest in the West is currently invoking the power of the Kouten scripture to create a barrier in place of the one that was broken by a refugee, who claimed that the demons have taken his daughter hostage and he had no choice.

This has caused Genjo to send his team to help quell the chaos in the seven surrounding settlements while he stayed to defend both the temple and Sharak.

But Kougaiji, the demon prince, seems to be gaining far more ground than Genjo and Sharak's men can cover. Furthermore, since Sharak is currently using the Kouten scripture, Genjo cannot risk invoking the power of his own Maten scripture to aid him in his battle.

Are the forces of evil about to score another scripture off of the good guys? Or will an unexpected alliance arrive in the nick of time?

Fans of the series have expressed their excitement over the potential appearance of the war god, Nataku, who was part of this particular arc in the manga series.

On the other hand, Gojyo remains unaware of the demon mark that has appeared on the back of his neck, and Hakkai seems determined to keep a close watch on him until such time that they can finally talk about it after all the commotion has subsided. But is keeping this from Gojyo really the best thing to do, or will this eventually to more problems for the Sanjo Party down the line?

"Saiyuki Reload Blast" airs on Wednesdays at 10:30 p.m. JST on AT-X and on Thursdays at midnight JST on Tokyo MX. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.