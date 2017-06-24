'Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin' Gameplay News: Edelweiss' Latest Title Is a Mix of Action, Agriculture

Still in its demo stage, "Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin," the latest title by "Astebreed" developer Edelweiss, has already stirred up a lot of excitement among PC gamers especially since it puts one in the context of Japanese culture, where one sees a healthy mix of action and agriculture.

YouTube/GameTrailers Sakuna using her celestial scarf from the gameplay demo revealed at E3 2017

A group of humans, evidently of Japanese origins too, wander into the celestial realm, the Hinoe Island, erstwhile a sacred place but now teeming with demons. The game is set in a period of violent conflicts, unending strife, and bloodshed engulfing Japan, which fills the human world with hatred and despair. Demons that feed on such negativity flock toward the land between heaven and earth.

Sakuna, a high-ranking harvest goddess, has been banished to this island and ordered by the celestial ruler to tame the demons and reclaim it. She and her human companions have to fight it out against the elements and the demons in a harsh yet beautiful environment. And when this goddess is not out pacifying demons, she is in the fields, tending to her crops, to provide humans with a bountiful harvest. Such a task is just as important for her.

As revealed in its gameplay demo launched during the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), players take on the role of Sakuna, utilizing farm tools as weapons while also engaging her "celestial scarf," a magical item that enables her to defeat distant enemies. While fighting, she puts up a home in a mountain village that becomes the base of operations for making weapons and cooking food.

The playable demo only features an action stage. The player controls Sakuna as she jumps over obstacles and cuts her enemies. The coolest element here is her magic scarf, which the player can use to swing over gaps and toss enemies into them.

"Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin" is scheduled for release in 2018 for PS4 consoles and Windows PCs.