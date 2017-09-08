'Salvation' Episode 12 Spoilers: Darius, Grace, and Harris To Prove The President Was Murdered

Facebook/SalvationCBS Promotional image for "Salvation"

The suspense intensifies in CBS' drama series "Salvation" after a major discovery forces Darius (Santiago Cabrera), Grace (Jennifer Finnigan) and Harris (Ian Anthony Dale) to work together as an asteroid continues to bear down on the planet.

Grace and Harris already forged an alliance after both of their children's lives were put in jeopardy. The two recently made a number of enemies inside the government who could use their children against them.

The alliance is a shaky one especially with Grace still upset at Harris for covering up the government's misdeeds even after an assassin almost killed her. However, they must put their differences aside and join Darius in tackling a very urgent matter.

President Mackenzie (Tovah Feldshuh) has already decided to tell the public about Project Samson. However, that wasn't going to be the case after it was he was killed.

According to the "Salvation" episode 12 synopsis, the three join forces to find evidence that the president was in fact murdered. This points out that someone is possibly be preventing the truth about Project Samson or the asteroid. Additionally, Grace tells her daughter Zoe (Rachel Drance) the truth. What this "truth" is exactly is currently unclear.

As for genius tech whiz Darius, he might rekindle his romance with his former flame Tess (Autumn Reeser) despite the fact that the latter is already married to another man. Tess discovered that Darius has named one of his greatest inventions after her and realizes that she has broken his heart by marrying another.

The fact that the two still have feelings for one another was cemented after the two kissed each other without hesitation. With an extinction level event barreling down on them, it might be a good time be with one's loved one, even if that means having an affair.

"Salvation" season 1, episode 12, titled "The Wormwood Prophecy" airs on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 9 p.m. EDT on CBS.