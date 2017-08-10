'Salvation' Episodes 7 and 8 Spoilers: Will Darius and Grace Betray Harris?

Facebook/SalvationCBS CBS' new sci-fi drama "Salvation" centers on the discovery of an asteroid that will impact the Earth in just six months.

Darius Tanz (Santiago Cabrera) and Grace Barrows (Jennifer Finnigan) will go against the orders of Deputy Secretary of Defense Harris Edwards (Ian Anthony Dale) on the next installment of "Salvation."

According to the synopsis of episode 7 called "Seeing Red," the technology magnate and the head of the Department of Defense public affairs division will silently head to Russia without Harris' permission in order to stop a possible nuclear conflict.

In the previous episode, both Darius and Grace are working with Harris to stop MIT graduate Liam Cole (Charlie Rowe) from joining the team that will extract the meteorite in London.

But it seems like the pair's decision will cause them their lives, since the eighth episode called "From Russia, With Love" reveals that both Darius and Grace will be framed for murder. The synopsis also reveals that both must try to escape the country in order to survive.

On the other hand, Liam will attempt to persuade Jillian Hayes (Jacqueline Byers) to return to Tanz in the same episode.

In the recently concluded installment of the new sci-fi drama, Liam wanted to join the expedition of Harris' team that aims to extract the Icosahedrite crystal from the Khatyrka meteorite. But Darius and Harris were reluctant to allow them to.

When Darius refused, Liam angrily narrated all of his sacrifices leading to the crystal's extraction. "Well, it's not your ... decision, is it? I've given up everything to make that drive reality. I have lied for it. I have killed for it. And now I've lost the woman I love because of it," the MIT graduate stated.

But Harris opted to side with Darius, saying that he cannot risk having any liabilities in the field. Yet Liam argued that he could be the only one who can do the job if Harris' men failed. "What happens if your guy breaks his only diamond tip drill bit? Or the extractor overheats and fuses to the rock. We're all screwed, that's what. We only have one chance. It's gonna be me. It has to be me," Liam stated in the episode.

Liam also met with Darius' uncle Nicholas Tanz (John Noble) who was keeping the Khatyrka meteorite.

Episodes 7 and 8 of "Salvation" will both air on Wednesday, Aug. 16, at 10 p.m. EDT.