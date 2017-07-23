'Salvation' Season 1 Episode 3 Spoilers: Plan to Save Mankind Gets Shut Down in 'Truth or Darius'

Facebook/SalvationCBS Promotional banner for the suspense-thriller series “Salvation,” coming to CBS this summer.

In the face of an impending catastrophic event, it seems that trusting people may be more dangerous than a planet-killing asteroid itself. Will Darius' true intentions be revealed on the next episode of CBS' science fiction-thriller series, "Salvation"?

There are now less than 186 days before the asteroid, dubbed as Samson, is due to collide with Earth. And the destruction it's about to cause may just bring the end of the entire human race.

Tech pioneer Darius (Santiago Cabrera), has a plan. And in order to help him achieve it, Grace (Jennifer Finnigan) and Liam (Charlie Rowe) have both been going to great lengths to cater to his needs.

But the Deputy Secretary of Defense, Harris, is on to them, and he may just be forced by his duty to go against them as well.

According to the official synopsis for the episode titled "Truth or Darius," the threat of Pentagon shutting him down drives Darius to accelerate his plan to stop Samson from hitting Earth. Will he succeed before Harris takes him down? Will his plan to save the world even work with what little time he has been given to work on it? More importantly, has he really been working on saving the entire humanity, or is he just serving his own need for self-preservation?

On the other hand, Grace will find herself having to make some life and death decisions. Liam is just about to bring Professor Croft (Dennis Boutsikaris), but is this really a wise thing to do? Will the MIT professor be able to help them out, or will he just be causing trouble down the line?

Moreover, now that Darius knows about Liam's relationship with Jillian (Jacqueline Byers), will he continue to view her as a threat, or will he eventually see the science fiction writer as a potential asset to the team? And if he does decide to let Jillian in, will her out-of-the-box creativity help them put together an innovative plan to save mankind?

"Salvation" season 1 episode 3 airs on Wednesday, July 26, at 9 p.m. EDT on CBS.