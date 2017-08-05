'Salvation' Season 1 Episode 6 Spoilers: Darius Leads Everyone to Dangerous Grounds; John Noble Guest Stars

Facebook/SalvationCBS Promotional image for CBS’ event series, “Salvation,” featuring the core cast: Liam Cole (Charlie Rowe), Darius Tanz (Santiago Cabrera), Grace Barrows (Jennifer Finnigan), and Harris Edwards (Ian Anthony Dale).

The traitor has revealed himself, and it wasn't Darius (Santiago Cabrera). How will the recent turn of events affect humanity's on-going battle against an impending extinction-level event on the next episode of the suspense drama series, "Salvation"?

It seems that tech pioneer Darius may still have a few tricks up his sleeve. But whether these tricks involve the creation of an entirely new plan or a potential suicide mission to retrieve the ones they have just lost to the Russians is still up in the air.

The official synopsis for the upcoming episode does, however, say that Darius will be recruiting Grace (Jennifer Finnigan), Harris (Ian Anthony Dale), and Liam (Charlie Rowe) for a dangerous mission. But just how dangerous could this mission be? And whatever it is that they stand to gain from it, will it be worth risking their lives for?

Aside from this, Liam will also find himself being confronted by Jillian (Jacqueline Byers) about what it is that he's been hiding all this time. Liam's girlfriend was recruited by Darius into his think tank in order to keep a close watch on her and not have her distract Liam from the job at hand.

However, the science fiction writer and the rest of the so-called think tank were not really told about the asteroid but were instead told that they have been recruited to help polish out the plans for a future mission to Mars.

But Jillian seems to have already caught on that something more urgent has been going on, and Liam is a major player in it. Will Liam finally tell Jillian the truth? How will this affect their budding relationship? And will Jillian be a potential asset to the team, or will she end up being what Darius has initially feared: a distraction for Liam?

Additionally, it seems that Darius is also about to encounter a personal complication of his own. Reports are saying that John Noble, who has previously played Ichabod Crane's son, Henry Parish, on "Sleepy Hollow," is guest starring in the upcoming episode as quite possibly Darius' father. The episode title, "Chip off the Ol' Block," seems to be hinting at this, too.

"Salvation" season 1 episode 6 airs on Wednesday, Aug. 9, at 9 p.m. EDT on CBS.