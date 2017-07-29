'Salvation' Season 1 Episodes 4 and 5 Spoilers: Will Darius' True Colors Finally Be Exposed?

Facebook/SalvationCBS Promotional image for CBS’ event series, “Salvation,” featuring the core cast: Liam Cole (Charlie Rowe), Darius Tanz (Santiago Cabrera), Grace Barrows (Jennifer Finnigan), and Harris Edwards (Ian Anthony Dale).

Two back-to-back episodes are coming for CBS' suspense drama series, "Salvation." Will tech pioneer Darius' (Santiago Cabrera) end game be exposed?

According to the official synopsis for the fourth episode titled "The Human Strain," Darius will be hard-pressed to prove that he is not a traitor. And in order to convince Harris (Ian Anthony Dale) and Grace (Jennifer Finnigan) of his loyalty to their cause, Darius will be forced to reveal one of his most closely guarded secrets.

What could this be about and how will it help prove Darius' claims?

Also, after he hacked the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) in the previous episode, can Darius even say anything to make Harris listen to what he plans to do next? Is Darius really all about saving humanity or will his ambitious plan of transporting the minimal viable population of 160 humans take precedent?

Also, does Dr. Croft's (Dennis Boutsikaris) comment about Darius being more of a celebrity than a scientist have some truth to it?

On the other hand, Liam (Charlie Rowe) will be helping Jillian (Jacqueline Byers) adjust to her new job as part of Darius' think tank. However, the science fiction writer does not really know what's been going on. Instead, she and the rest of her group are under the impression that they are working as part of a future mission to Mars.

But this is not the only thing that Liam will be worrying about. The official trailer teases that he will finally discover who has been selling secrets to the Russians, and he is even forced to shoot an unidentified man in one scene.

Darius, for his part, will have to deal with the death of his friend Lazlo (Aaron Poole) on the fifth episode titled "Keeping the Faith." And in an effort to discover who killed him, Darius will be forced to confront his past.

"Salvation" season 1 episodes 4 and 5 will air on Wednesday, Aug. 2, at 9 p.m. EDT on CBS.