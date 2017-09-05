'Salvation' Season 1 Spoilers: Grace and Harris Settle Their Conflict in Episode 11

(Photo: Facebook/SalvationCBS) Promotional image for "Salvation."

A potentially dangerous situation forces Grace (Jennifer Finnigan) and Harris (Ian Anthony Dale) to become allies on the upcoming episode of "Salvation" season 1.

Titled "All In," this week's episode will see Grace and Harris set aside their differences. The two are forced to become close allies when both their children's lives are unexpectedly threatened. While making efforts to protect their kids, Grace and Harris must also deal with their own personal issues. Grace is still angry at Harris after he covered up the government's failed decisions, which almost cost the former her life.

Meanwhile, Jillian (Jacqueline Byers) will receive a strange proposal from Liam (Charlie Rowe). Details about the proposal were not revealed, but it will likely be connected to Jillian's involvement in Salvation — Darius' (Santiago Cabrera) project. There is also a chance that it has something to do with Liam's romantic feelings for her.

In the previous episode, Grace saw her daughter Zoe (Rachel Drance) making out with Harris' son, Dylan (André Dae Kim). She forced Zoe to get out of the car because she wanted to tell her that the world is about to end. Instead of following her mother's instructions, Zoe told Grace that she no longer wants to hear her "lies."

Having debuted in mid-July, "Salvation" centers on the discovery that a massive asteroid is just six months away from colliding with Earth. Darius, a tech billionaire, teams up with MIT grad student Liam (Charlie Rowe) to save the entire human race.

CBS has yet to renew the series for a second season, but Rowe hopes the network will give them the greenlight soon. "We have a lot of stories to tell and we all feel very hopeful and we're encouraged by the fan reaction," he said in July. "There's just so many things to examine in the event of an asteroid coming. The geopolitical aspect of it. The sci-fi thriller aspect of it, the relationships. It's just there's so much story to be told and we hope we get to continue to do it for sure."

The first season of "Salvation" airs every Wednesday night at 9 p.m. EDT on CBS.