'Salvation' Series Premiere, Spoilers: MIT Grad Student Tries to Stop a Killer Asteroid Collision in Upcoming Show

A brand new series is coming to CBS this summer with a potentially deadly asteroid at its tails. In "Salvation," humanity only has six months to figure out how to stop a fatal asteroid collision, but it quickly becomes apparent that the upcoming global disaster may be the least of their problems.

Facebook/SalvationCBSPromotional banner for the suspense-thriller series “Salvation,” coming to CBS this summer.

According to the official synopsis for the upcoming pilot episode, when Liam Cole (Charlie Rowe), a graduate student at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) discovers a killer asteroid that is about to collide with Earth in 186 days, he seeks out help from renowned tech billionaire, Darius Tanz (Santiago Cabrera), as well as from the United States government to try and stop a disaster of apocalyptic proportions.

But things will not be so easy, especially when they end up stumbling onto the greatest conspiracy never told. The sky is falling, and Liam's quest to uncover the truth behind it could very well lead to his death when the people behind the conspiracy try to stop him from taking the truth out to the public.

The official trailer for the upcoming event series further reveals that the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has already discovered the asteroid and named it Samson. It also seems that despite the combined efforts of Liam, Darius, and Grace Darrow (Jennifer Finnigan), the fatal collision may still end up happening.

What conspiracy will Liam uncover? Will NASA and Deputy Secretary of Defense Harris Anders (Ian Anthony Dale) turn out to be humanity's allies or foes? Is there really still hope to stop Earth's impending doom, or could this really be the end of all mankind?

"Salvation" was created Liz Kruger and Craig Shapiro and will also star Jacqueline Byers, Rachel Drance, Shazi Raja, and Neil deGrasse Tyson as himself.

The series is scheduled to premiere on Wednesday, July 12, at 9 p.m. EDT on CBS.