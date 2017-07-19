'Salvation' Spoilers: Will Grace Go Behind Harris' Back for Darius?

"Salvation" star Jennifer Finnigan shared a few details about the pilot season of the show, particularly on her character, Grace Barrows.

YouTube/CBSNews "Salvation" airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on CBS.

When CBS' suspense drama series "Salvation" returns with an all-new episode, Grace must have to break a few rules to implement Darius Tanz's (Santiago Cabrera) plan to save the world.

Speaking to CBS New York, the actress shared that Grace, who is wired to go by the book when it comes to her job, gets influence by Darius. There is something about the latter that will push Grace out of her comfort zone.

Deputy Secretary of Defense Harris Edwards (Ian Anthony Dale) will not be in favor of Darius' plans. The latter will ask Grace to go against Harris, who is actually her secret lover.

The second episode of "Salvation," which is the actress' favorite of the season, will feature Grace's transition.

"It's a very interesting relationship that they have (refers to Darius and Grace)," Finnigan told the publication. "In this particular episode we see it develop and I loved seeing Grace pushed beyond her limitations. I think the audience will love it too," she added.

As revealed in the synopsis of episode 2 of "Salvation" season 1, titled "Another Trip Around the Sun," Darius and Liam Cole (Charlie Rowe) will invent a new piece of technology that is theoretically impossible to make. They hope the innovation will save the world from the asteroids hurtling toward them. To ensure their plans, Grace will do what she can to help the pair, which includes changing the very nature of her character.

The episode is written by Corey Miller and directed by Ken Fink.

For the uninitiated, the latest CBS drama follows a team of government officials working alongside tech billionairer Darius Tanz and MIT grad student Liam Cole to stop a group of asteroids from colliding with the planet.

"Salvation" episode 2 season 1, titled "Another Trip Around the Sun," airs on Wednesday, July 19, at 9 p.m. ET on CBS Television Network.