Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe Dating Rumors: 'Outlander' Hunk Complains About Love Scenes

Doing love scenes in front of the camera, especially on a TV show like "Outlander," can be very uncomfortable. For Sam Heughan (Jamie Fraser), the pressure might be more difficult especially when there are rumors he and his co-star Caitriona Balfe (Claire Randall) are dating in real life.

Facebook/OutlanderTVSeries.starz Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe lead Starz period romantic drama "Outlander," which will return for season 3.

Heughan, however, seemingly complained that his love scenes with Balfe are far from intimate as there are technical things to consider. Sometimes, the scenes get too rough so everything must be rehearsed and choreographed and the love scenes are not exactly romantic nor spontaneous.

At one point Balfe even shared a photo of herself on Twitter with a tiny wound near her eyes. She explained the cut happened by accident as she was doing physical scenes with Heughan.

Real reason they leave stunts until the last day..incase @SamHeughan steers you into a log.. #facefirst #stillOuch pic.twitter.com/JqNqOMByUP — Caitriona Balfe (@caitrionambalfe) June 19, 2017

Some fans, however, believe that Heughan's real feelings for Balfe might explain why he's finding the love scenes difficult, as alluded to in the latest reports. Since the beginning of "Outlander," a few viewers have believed the two lead stars are dating in real life.

Heughan and Balfe, however, repeatedly deny these rumors, especially when he's in a relationship with MacKenzie Mauzy. "This is fantasy. This is our job. We are very different in our private life," Balfe told Entertainment Weekly. "I'm still coming to terms with what it's like to have people follow your personal life as well as your public life," Heughan said in the same interview.

Meanwhile, "Outlanders" received a season 3 and 4 renewal from Starz last June 2016. The stories will be adapted from Diana Gabaldon's book series "Voyager" and "Drums of Autumn." The cable network has not yet announced the official return date of the new season but filming has already wrapped up. Fans expect Starz will ramp up promotions for the show in time for a new fall season.