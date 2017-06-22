Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe Dating Rumors: 'Outlander' Stars Enjoy Beer Night Together

Love may be in the air. "Outlander" stars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe continue to fuel rumors that they are an item when the former shared a photo of them cozying up on Twitter.

Reuters/Danny MoloshokActors Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan pose with their award for the Favorite Cable Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show for Starz "Outlander" during the 2015 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California.

The cast of "Outlander" recently finished shooting the third season, and they gathered to celebrate it with a wrap-up party. Heughan then shared a photo of him and Balfe together on Twitter, enjoying a couple of beers inside a hot tub.