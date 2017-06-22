Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe Dating Rumors: 'Outlander' Stars Enjoy Beer Night Together
Love may be in the air. "Outlander" stars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe continue to fuel rumors that they are an item when the former shared a photo of them cozying up on Twitter.
The cast of "Outlander" recently finished shooting the third season, and they gathered to celebrate it with a wrap-up party. Heughan then shared a photo of him and Balfe together on Twitter, enjoying a couple of beers inside a hot tub.
Because of this, fans cannot help but speculate that Heughan and Balfe could have taken their on-screen romance to a real one. In mid-March, fans spotted the rumored couple spending time at a mall in Cape Town, South Africa. A few days after, they watched a rugby game together.
Despite their closeness, Balfe maintained that she and Heughan are just good friends. As much as they would like to imitate Claire Beauchamp and James MacKenzie Fraser's love story, the actress supposes it would be extremely difficult for them to be together.
"We're not together," Balfe previously shared in one interview with E! News. "It's funny. We've always said from the get-go that we're incredibly great friends. And to have that friendship and that closeness and to be able to get along as we do on set, it's great that we're able to get along that well," she added.
Nevertheless, fans will continue to witness how Claire and Jamie's love story unfolds in "Outlander" season 3. Even though the next season will be set 20 years on from the previous one, the on-screen married couple will still be hot and heavy for each other.
"I think if anything, when Jamie and Claire get together again, their love is timeless and who they are inside is timeless," Cosmopolitan quoted Balfe as saying during the 12th Annual Oscar Wilde Awards. "In terms of the sex, I think old people have good sex too, last I heard!" the actress went on to say.
"Outlander" season 3 premieres in September.