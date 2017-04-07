Sam Smith New Album 2017 Release Date: British Singer Back in Studio

Sam Smith is officially back in the recording studio, which means new music from the "Stay With Me" crooner will be coming out sometime in the future.

REUTERS/Toby MelvilleSinger Sam Smith performs at the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London.

The four-time Grammy Award winner shared the news himself via a series of photos posted to his Instagram account. All captioned "Recording x," the photos showed Smith in a recording studio with Jimmy Napes. For those who are unaware, Napes is a producer who has worked with Smith on a couple of occasions. He co-wrote "Stay With Me" with Smith, as well as "Writing's on the Wall," the James Bond anthem that won the Academy Award for Best Original Song.

Smith has been keeping a low profile for more than a year, but it looks like he is ready to bring new music to the world. His debut album, "In the Lonely Hour," was released in 2014. The British singer recently celebrated the album's three-year anniversary by posting about it on Instagram.

More recently, Smith appeared in the "We Stand with Manchester" video, which showed a slew of different artists like Paul McCartney and Demi Lovato sending their love to the titular city after the tragic May 22 attack. The video was shown at the "One Love Manchester" benefit concert, which saw Ariana Grande joined by Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Niall Horan and Little Mix, among others. And while Smith did not perform at the concert, his appearance in the video was received with cheer.

In April, Timbaland posted two photos on his Instagram page that showed he was working with Smith. Napes was also present in one photo.

Smith is noticeably thinner in all of the photos, as well as in the "We Stand with Manchester" video. In 2015, the "I'm Not the Only One" singer went through surgery after suffering from a vocal cord hemorrhage. The incident resulted in a part of his world tour getting canceled.

Right now, a release date for the new album has yet to be announced, but fans are certainly just thankful that Smith is back at work.