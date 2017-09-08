Sam Smith Shares Lyrics, Releases New Single 'Too Good at Goodbyes'

REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI Sam Smith releasing new single on Sept. 8.

Sam Smith just released the first single off of his upcoming album this Friday.

The British crooner teased his many fans when he posted a photo of himself earlier this week with the cover art of his first single since "In the Lonely Hour" and the James Bond anthem "Writings on the Wall."

The photo showed Smith visibly happy, holding up his single titled "Too Good at Goodbyes." "So excited for you to hear the new single," he wrote in the caption.

More recently, Smith sent fans into a wild frenzy by sharing a photo consisting of some lyrics taken from the upcoming single.

Prior to the title and lyric reveal of his next single, Smith also took to social media to share photos of billboards in both London and Los Angeles, California. Fans have been waiting for new music from the 25-year-old since "In the Lonely Hour" was released in 2014. Smith had promised his fans that their wait will soon be over.

"First of all I want to say thank you," the singer wrote. "Thank you for being so patient and for letting me have the past year to really escape into my mind & write music so freely. I feel so rejuvenated and have so many stories I can't wait to tell you."

Smith has been hard at work writing new songs with producer Jimmy Napes. They were seen in a recording studio earlier this year. It has also been said that Smith has written over 130 songs in the two years that he has been absent from the music scene.

The "Lay Me Down" singer has four Grammy Awards and one Academy Award under his belt, winning both "Record of the Year" and "Song of the Year" for "Stay With Me" in 2015. The following year, he received the Oscar for Best Original Song for "Writings on the Wall."

"Too Good at Goodbyes" was released on Friday, Sept. 8.