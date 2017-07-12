Samsung Flip Phone Specs, Release Date: Wireless Charging and More Features Revealed in User Manual

(Photo: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji) The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen in Seoul, South Korea, July 4, 2016.

Samsung may be one of the leading smartphone manufacturers with pioneering mobile design, but the South Korean tech firm is not afraid to go old school.

A few years back, Samsung launched a flip phone product line, which it will be updating this year with the W2018. As users would expect, the handset features a clamshell design, much like phones of the past before touchscreen became a thing.

Samsung's Chinese website has made available the official user manual for the much-awaited flip phone, in which some of its key features were revealed.

With translation by GSM Arena, it was confirmed that the Samsung W2018 flip phone will come with features like the S Voice, Samsung Health, Samsung Pay and NFC. Wireless charging support will also be included.

The publication also mentions that the Samsung flip phone might be released in China only, much like last year's model. An international launch appears to be out of the question at the moment.

With regard to the specs, the Samsung W2018 is said to come with a pair of 4.2-inch super active-matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED) displays with full high-definition (HD) pixel resolution.

The flip phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 821AB chipset made more formidable with 4 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and 64 GB of storage space.

Users will be able to take great pictures and full HD videos on the Samsung flip phone with its 12 MP rear-facing camera. There is also a 5 MP secondary snapper for the user's selfie fix.

Due to its clamshell design, the flip phone will be a bit hulking with thickness of 15.9 mm and a weight of 234 g. The big build is not due to the battery though, since it will remain at 2,300 mAh like its predecessor.

The Samsung W2018 flip phone is expected to be unveiled this November, the same month the W2017 was launched last year.