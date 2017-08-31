Samsung Galaxy A 2018 Series Getting the Infinity Display Treatment Too?

(Photo: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji) Samsung Electronic's Galaxy S8 and S8 are displayed at its store in Seoul, South Korea, April 27, 2017.

It looks like the Infinity Display will not be exclusive to Samsung's flagship lineups after all. A new report suggests that the Samsung Galaxy A-series is getting the feature too.

One of the things that had many users falling for the Samsung Galaxy S8 is the display, which takes up almost the entire front panel of the flagship, making it look sleek and seamless.

This also allowed offered one of the highest screen to body ratio by any mobile offering. The newly released Samsung Galaxy Note 8 also makes use of the same display.

Due to the premium nature of the Infinity Display, it was believed that only top-of-the-line offerings from Samsung will get it. It turns out this will not be the case.

A tech insider claims in a now-deleted tweet that the next-generation Samsung Galaxy A smartphones will sport it too. The source did not provide accompanying details though.

GSM Arena believes that while the Infinity Display will be used, the full high-definition (HD) screen resolution will remain so as to separate it from the S and Note series with quad HD pixels.

Android Headlines believes that the feature being used in the Samsung Galaxy A 2018 devices is plausible, emphasizing the company's commitment to innovate all their product lines in various price points.

This is through the addition of artificial intelligence (AI) in its midrange lines as well as IP68 certification for water and dust resistance. Infinity Display is definitely one that Samsung could be seen doing on the A-series.

The abovementioned publication adds that with the Samsung Galaxy A 2018 expected early next year, the general design should already in place to prepare it for mass production. This makes it likely that the Infinity Display rumor could be possible.

However, GSM Arena pointed out how the benchmark for the purported Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 from last month showed no sign of using the display since it showed 1,080 x 1,920 resolution instead of 18.5:9, which is what the Infinity Display offers.

For now, however, it looks like fans will just have to wait and see what Samsung has in store for its Galaxy A 2018 lineup.