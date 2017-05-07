Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017) Specs: Midranger With the Flagship Feel Does Not Fail to Impress

Although the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017) is in the midrange line, it does not feel like it is. In fact, media outlets have compared it to the South Korean tech giant's mobile flagship, the Samsung Galaxy S8.

(Photo: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY)Signage is seen at the Samsung 837 store in the Meatpacking District of Manhattan, New York, October 10, 2016.

What gives the midrange line the trademark premium feel that made many users fall in love with the A-series has to be its premium build.

The latest iteration of the Samsung Galaxy A7 continues the tradition with its all-metal build, curved glass back and the quality aluminium frame.

Samsung did not sacrifice build quality for the cosmetics either. The Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017) boasts a sturdy build with its IP68 rating, making it water and dust resistant.

(Photo: Samsung) The Samsung Galaxy A7 2017.

This means that the smartphone can survive a dip in 1.5-meter water for half an hour unscathed. For a midranger, a feature like this is considered a steal as flagships are usually the ones that offer such.

The Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017) is powered by the octa-core Exynos 7880 processor coupled with 3 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and 32 GB of expandable storage.

On the imaging side is a 16 MP f1.9 camera on the rear and another with the same megapixels and aperture for the selfie snapper.

Indian Express is most impressed by this department. The publication says that the handset definitely takes amazing pictures even in low-light conditions. The selfie snapper also delivers.

The Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017) houses a massive 3,600 mAh battery, which supports fast charging so that users can enjoy what the handset has to offer for as long as they want. The abovementioned publication says that the battery can last a day with heavy duty usage.

Those who are looking for a solid device that can take good pictures and get the job done without breaking the bank could definitely go for the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017).