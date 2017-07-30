Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 Specs, Release Date: Next-Gen Device Appears Early on GFX Bench

(Photo: Samsung) The Samsung Galaxy A7 2017.

It looks like development on the next-generation Samsung Galaxy A7 with the 2018 version already showing off its goods in a new benchmark test.

A device with the model number SM-A730x popped by GFX Bench. It is believed it is the new Samsung Galaxy A7 since it matches the model number pattern for the product series.

The 2016 version was SM-A710x while the current-generation model was SM-A720x, which meant that SM-A730x has to be the successor to that.

The listing reveals that the Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 will sport a full high-definition (HD) display and will be powered by an octa-core processor with 2.1 GHz central processing unit (CPU).

While there is no information on the specific chipset, it is already looking more powerful with the previous iteration's processor (the Exynos 7880) clocked at only 1.9 GHz.

The Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 also houses 4 GB of random-access memory (RAM), which is 1 GB more than its predecessor. The native storage remains at 32 GB though.

On the imaging side of things, the next-generation handset keeps the same set the 2017 version has — a 16 MP primary camera and another 16 MP selfie snapper on the front.

The secondary shooter of the Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 appears to support quad HD video capture. Sam Mobile believes that the primary camera will get the same treatment.

The final piece of information about Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 revealed on the benchmark test is that it will have Android Nougat 7.1.1 out of the box.

With regard to the release date, it might be quite a while before the smartphone turns up seeing that its predecessor was only released back in January.

That being said, the Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 might not see the light of day until next year. Until then, users should hear more about it in the months to come.