Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro News: Device Next in Line for Android 7.0 Nougat Update?

The Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro is apparently getting a software upgrade, if the latest leaks about the smartphone are anything to go by.

(Photo: Samsung)The Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro.

Released last year with Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow, the handset was spotted both on GFXBench as well as Geekbench running Android 7.0 Nougat.

It is unclear as to when the Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro will officially get the Android 7.0 Nougat, but with the testing ongoing, it is only a matter of time, that is, if it goes well without a hitch.

Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro owners have been expecting the update for a while now, especially since Google is working on the next-generation operating system referred to only as Android O.

Since the Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro was shipped with Marshmallow out of the box, the Android 7.0 Nougat will be the first major update that the smartphone will get.

The most recent smartphones in the A-series to receive Android 7.0 Nougat include the current versions of the Samsung Galaxy A5 and the Samsung Galaxy A3 — the update was rolled out in Europe and in Hungary, respectively.

The Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro comes with a 6-inch full high-definition (HD) super active-matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED) display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 processor.

This is paired with the Adreno 510 graphics chip, 4 GB of random-access memory (RAM), 32 GB of storage expandable up to 256 GB with a microSD card.

In the imaging department, the Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro comes with a 16 MP rear-facing camera that comes with optical image stabilization (OIS). On the front is an 8 MP selfie snapper.

Keeping the lights on the Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro is a massive 5,000 mAh battery, which is one of the biggest packs users will see in a smartphone.

This should offer long hours of battery life considering that it powers up a large display, which should consume much of the juice.