Samsung Galaxy Book Release Date, Specs, Price: 2-in-1 Device Now Available for Preorders
Samsung has officially announced the specs and prices for its new Galaxy Book devices, first announced in February of this year. The new two-in-one devices, aimed to compete with Microsoft's highly acclaimed Surface line, went for sale as preorders became available on Friday, April 21.
The preorder page is up for the Samsung Galaxy Books at their official website, and currently, five options are on offer ranging from $630 for the 10.6-inch Galaxy Book with 64 GB of storage to the $1,330 12-inch Galaxy Book with 256 GB of storage and 8 GB of memory. Each offer also comes with a free Universal Serial Bus Type C (USB-C) multi-port adapter for a limited time, an accessory valued at $90 as the site claims.
The Samsung Galaxy Books will come in two models aimed at different markets, as detailed by Digital Trends. The 10-inch model starts at $630 and features a Thin Film Transistor (TFT) display at a 1,920 by 1,280 pixel resolution.
The device is powered by an Intel Core m3 processor with 4 GB of memory. Models can have one of 64 GB or 128 GB of embedded multi-media controller (eMMC) storage, which has been referred to as "slower and cheaper than a traditional SSD." For connectivity, the 10-inch Samsung Galaxy book has one USB-C port and one microSD port.
In contrast, the 12-inch Galaxy Book starts at $1,130, but has specs to match. According to Digital Trends, "Pricing will make a huge difference, but the 12-inch model of the Galaxy Book holds a lot more promise."
The 12-inch model boasts an active-matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED) screen at a 2,160 x 1,440 pixel resolution. The two-in-one device is powered by a seventh-generation Intel Core i5 processor and can have 4 GB or 8 GB of memory, depending on the variant. Storage options range from a 128 GB solid state drive (SSD) to a 256 GB SSD.
For connectivity, the 12-inch can be a Wi-Fi model, or a Long Term Evolution (LTE) connectivity model available from Verizon. The larger device also has two USB-C ports and a microSD slot.