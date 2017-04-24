Samsung Galaxy Book Release Date, Specs, Price: 2-in-1 Device Now Available for Preorders

Samsung has officially announced the specs and prices for its new Galaxy Book devices, first announced in February of this year. The new two-in-one devices, aimed to compete with Microsoft's highly acclaimed Surface line, went for sale as preorders became available on Friday, April 21.

(Photo: Samsung)A promo image of the Samsung Galaxy Book, shown here running Microsoft Windows 10 and accompanied by the Samsung S Pen and a Samsung smartphone, for comparison.

The preorder page is up for the Samsung Galaxy Books at their official website, and currently, five options are on offer ranging from $630 for the 10.6-inch Galaxy Book with 64 GB of storage to the $1,330 12-inch Galaxy Book with 256 GB of storage and 8 GB of memory. Each offer also comes with a free Universal Serial Bus Type C (USB-C) multi-port adapter for a limited time, an accessory valued at $90 as the site claims.

The Samsung Galaxy Books will come in two models aimed at different markets, as detailed by Digital Trends. The 10-inch model starts at $630 and features a Thin Film Transistor (TFT) display at a 1,920 by 1,280 pixel resolution.

The device is powered by an Intel Core m3 processor with 4 GB of memory. Models can have one of 64 GB or 128 GB of embedded multi-media controller (eMMC) storage, which has been referred to as "slower and cheaper than a traditional SSD." For connectivity, the 10-inch Samsung Galaxy book has one USB-C port and one microSD port.

In contrast, the 12-inch Galaxy Book starts at $1,130, but has specs to match. According to Digital Trends, "Pricing will make a huge difference, but the 12-inch model of the Galaxy Book holds a lot more promise."

The 12-inch model boasts an active-matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED) screen at a 2,160 x 1,440 pixel resolution. The two-in-one device is powered by a seventh-generation Intel Core i5 processor and can have 4 GB or 8 GB of memory, depending on the variant. Storage options range from a 128 GB solid state drive (SSD) to a 256 GB SSD.

For connectivity, the 12-inch can be a Wi-Fi model, or a Long Term Evolution (LTE) connectivity model available from Verizon. The larger device also has two USB-C ports and a microSD slot.