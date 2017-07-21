Samsung Galaxy Book Specs, Price Review: What Makes Tablet Better Than Microsoft Surface Pro 4?

Samsung unveiled its Galaxy Book last February. The tablet, which comes in both 10-inch and 12-inch displays, has powerful capabilities that could easily double as a notebook device as well.

Because the Samsung Galaxy Book operates using a Windows 10 system, it closely matches the capabilities of the Microsoft Surface Pro 4 than another competitor tablet, Apple's iPad. But what makes the one tablet better than the other? Below is a roundup of its specs and reviews.

The Samsung Galaxy Book wins big points among users because of its Super active-matrix organic light-emitting (AMOLED) display — 1,920 x 1,080 pixels for the 10-inch screen and 2,160 x 1,440 pixels for the 12-inch screen. Its wide viewing angles make the tablet perfect for watching videos. Images also appear more vivid and eye-popping in this device compared to other devices.

The Samsung Galaxy Book comes with an S-Pen that's slightly bigger than the S-Pen found in Galaxy Note devices. This accessory feels a lot lighter and smoother to use compared to the fragile and glass-like Surface Pen.

When it comes to portability, the Samsung Galaxy Book is durable, sturdy and lightweight compared to the Microsoft Surface Pro 4. It ships with a detachable keyboard, which can be a plus when the tablet is used as a notebook.

Used as a tablet, however, the keyboard can be quite an inconvenience as it's not easily adjustable. Yet without the keyboard, the Samsung Galaxy Book doesn't have a kickstand and this could be a problem when viewing videos on the device.

The Samsung Galaxy Book features a 3.1 GHz dual-core seventh-generation Intel Core i5 processor, with 4 GB or 8 GB of random-access memory (RAM). Users can choose from either a 128 GB or 256 GB storage capacity, with an additional microSD card slot that can be expandable for up to 256 GB. The 10-inch version has one USB Type-C port, while the 12-inch version has two.

The Samsung Galaxy Book is currently on sale at $499 for the 10-inch (originally at $630). The 12-inch is at $999. On the other hand, an entry-level Microsoft Surface Pro 4 tablet's price falls at $899.