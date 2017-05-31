Samsung Galaxy C10 Release Date, Specs: New Leaks Show Off Dual Camera

The Samsung Galaxy C10 is said to be one of the South Korean giant's first ever smartphones with dual camera setup. This feature was showed off in new renders for the device.

(Photo: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY)Signage is seen at the Samsung 837 store in the Meatpacking District of Manhattan, New York, October 10, 2016.

Well-known tech insider OnLeaks in collaboration with PriceBaba put together renders of the Samsung Galaxy C10 based on the previous reports and leaks about the handset.

The cameras can be seen vertically aligned with the LED flash on the left hand side. The dimensions are said to be 152.5 x 74.8 x 7.68mm with the display at 5.5 inches.

Below the screen is a fingerprint scanner, which is housed in the home button. The bottom portion of the Samsung Galaxy C10 shows a USB Type-C port and the 3.5mm headphone jack.

There is a volume rocker with the button for Bixby, which is rumored to be included in the device as Samsung introduces the artificial intelligence (AI) digital assistant to more of its smartphone offerings.

There is no word yet on the processor, the amount of random-access memory (RAM) and the storage that the Samsung Galaxy C10 will carry. Either way, it is looking to be quite a premium offering with the features that it will offer.

The Samsung Galaxy C10 was supposed to be the first Samsung device to include the dual-camera setup. However, the Samsung Galaxy J7 2017 might beat the smartphone to it.

A Chinese leakster released images of purported cases for the Samsung Galaxy J7 2017, which featured cut-outs that were meant for not one but two cameras.

The new Galaxy J7 is expected to arrive before the Samsung Galaxy C10 although the latter is also believed to see the light of day this year as well. That being said, Samsung is definitely riding on the dual camera fad this year.

The Samsung Galaxy C10 has no release date yet and is yet to be made official.