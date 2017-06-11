Samsung Galaxy C10 Specs, Release Date: New Leak Reveals 6 GB RAM and Other Features, Pricing Details

The Samsung Galaxy C10 will be packing quite an impressive set of features and specifications, according to the latest report about the highly anticipated device.

(Photo: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji)A flag bearing the logo of Samsung Electronics is pictured at its headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, November 29, 2016.

According to the tech publication Asia Business Daily, Samsung China is testing the device at the moment in time for its reported release during the third quarter of the year.

The same publication claims that the Samsung Galaxy C10 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor with 6 GB of random-access memory (RAM) to boot. For a midrange device, this is quite a lot, as the Samsung flagship, Galaxy S8, offers the same amount of random-access memory (RAM).

According to the same site, Samsung's in-house Exynos 7872 processor will be used in the event that there won't be enough supply of the Qualcomm chipsets on time.

Other features rumored to come with the Samsung Galaxy C10 include a 6-inch full high-definition (HD) display and a couple of storage configurations at 64 GB and 128 GB.

It is also expected to come with two cameras on the back, which makes the device the first mobile offering by Samsung to sport a dual camera setup.

One of the sensors will reportedly be wide-angle while the other will come with a telephoto lens. Such feature makes the midranger handset feel like a premium.

Previous leaks and reports also suggest that the Samsung Galaxy C10 will come with Bixby, the newly introduced virtual assistant by Samsung.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and the S8 Plus are currently the only devices that have it. Bixby support is indicated by a dedicated button on the handset, which the Samsung Galaxy C10 sported in past renders and leaked images.

Users will be able to enjoy these features for long hours as the device is expected to come with a massive 4,000-mAh battery. Unfortunately, it is nonremovable.

As for the pricing, the Samsung Galaxy C10 model with 64 GB of storage will reportedly be priced at $515.