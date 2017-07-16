Samsung Galaxy C10 Specs, Release Date News: Device Shows Off Dual Camera Setup in New Leak

(Photo: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo) The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen in Seoul, South Korea, July 4, 2016.

Samsung will finally enter the dual camera foray later this year with a number of much-awaited offerings including the Samsung Galaxy C10.

In a couple of leaked images showing the purported device, it shows off its very own pair of rear-facing cameras arranged vertically with the flash on the side.

Just now,I saw two images about GALAXY C10,much clear than I saw two mouths ago… pic.twitter.com/U0YiL7XfgK — 萌萌的电教 (@mmddj_china) July 15, 2017

The Samsung Galaxy C10 is expected to be the first from the company to boast such feature, at least if it does not come out with the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 before then.

GSM Arena points out that the handset looks identical to the renders that surfaced in the past. The leak also reveals the Samsung Galaxy C10 will boast the same matte aluminum chassis that the C-series is known for.

There is no cut-out on the back for a fingerprint scanner, which suggests that the feature will instead be on the front embedded on the home button.

The Samsung Galaxy C10 will also apparently be shipped with Bixby, based on the presence of the dedicated button for the artificial intelligence (AI) assistant below the device's volume rocker.

The Samsung Galaxy C10 is also looking pretty sleek with its tall display and slightly curved edges. The forehead and chin of the smartphone have thin bezels enough to house the buttons and the front-facing camera while the left and right bezels are much thinner.

Other specifications and features of the Samsung Galaxy C10 include a 6-inch full high-definition (HD) display with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor (Exynos 7872 chipset in select regions).

The handset will also reportedly come with 6 GB of random-access memory (RAM) along with 64 GB and 128 GB of native storage. Users can enjoy all these for long hours, thanks to the massive 4,000 mAh battery to keep the lights on the device.

The entry level pricing, as per Phone Arena, is at 3499 CNY, which is about $515.