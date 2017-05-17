Samsung Galaxy C10 Specs, Release Date Rumors: Midranger Getting Dual Cameras, Bixby?

The Samsung Galaxy C10 is expected to be the next midrange offering from the South Korean tech giant, but the device would not feel like a midranger at all.

(Photo: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY)Signage is seen at the Samsung 837 store in the Meatpacking District of Manhattan, New York, October 10, 2016.

According to a new report picked up by Sam Mobile, the handset will feature a dual camera setup, which, at the moment, is considered a feature for top-of-the-line flagships.

If this will be the case, the Samsung Galaxy C10 will be the first smartphone from Samsung to come with a dual camera setup, beating the much-awaited Samsung Galaxy Note 8 to it.

Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy C10 will also reportedly come with Bixby, Samsung's newly unveiled artificial intelligence (AI) assistant that was debuted on the Galaxy S8.

This is seemingly confirmed by a case made for the Samsung Galaxy C10 that emerged online, showing a cutout believed to be specifically made for the Bixby button.

This does not come as a surprise since Samsung is looking to bring Bixby to as many of its releases as possible. So far, the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus are the only ones that have it.

If Bixby ends up on the Samsung Galaxy C10 next, users will be able to control the devices with voice commands. It basically allows users to use their phones without touch.

Bixby also understands what is being said by the users even though it is not complete. It also comes in the form of Bixby Vision, which provides information on whatever it is that the camera is focused on.

It will definitely be a pretty neat feature for any Samsung device and it looks like the Samsung Galaxy C10 is getting dibs on it before any other flagships from the company.

It is also rumored that a Plus version of the Samsung Galaxy C10 is coming. It is unclear if it will have the dual camera setup and Bixby as well.

Interestingly, another leak picked up by The Android Soul claims that Samsung has dropped the Samsung Galaxy C10, which has the model number SM-C910o, and is instead focusing on the Samsung Galaxy C10 Plus (SM-C9150).