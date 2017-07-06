Samsung Galaxy C7 2017 Specs, Release Date: Device Gets Wi-Fi Certified, Set to Be Unveiled Soon

(Photo: Samsung) The Samsung Galaxy C7 2016.

The highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy C7 2017 is almost ready for its big unveiling now that it got the certification it needs from the Wi-Fi Alliance (WFA).

During its visit there, the new iteration of the Samsung Galaxy C7 was revealed to have Android 7.1 Nougat pre-installed and will support Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n connectivity.

Last month, the Samsung Galaxy C7 2017 also got certified by Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG). It will be only a matter of time before the device sees the light of day.

With regard to the specifications and features, Gizmochina says that the handset will boast a dual camera setup along with other C-series refreshes like this year's C5 Pro and the C10.

Samsung is embracing such standard in the camera department so many of its smartphones are expected to get such treatment including the Samsung Galaxy Note 8.

The Samsung Galaxy C7 2017 will also reportedly be powered by the Snapdragon 660 processor, the latest and most powerful midrange chipset from Qualcomm.

While choosing such component will make sense, Android Headlines also suggests that Samsung might also go with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 instead since it is the direct successor of the 625 processor that was used in last year's model.

The publication also believes that the Samsung Galaxy C7 2017 will retain its 4 GB of random-access memory (RAM), which should be enough for a device from such product category.

The 2016 version came with a 5.7-inch super active-matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED) full high-definition (HD) display. This year's model is expected to sport the same, albeit with a bit of improvement.

With regard to the release date, the Samsung Galaxy C7 2017 should be announced in the days or weeks to come now that it has the certifications it needs.

Furthermore, the previous version was announced back in May and released in June. If Samsung intends to follow that release schedule even though it is running a bit late, the Samsung Galaxy C7 2017 should be made official anytime now.