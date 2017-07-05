Samsung Galaxy J3 Vs. Samsung Galaxy S5 Neo Specs Review: A Comparison Between Samsung's Lower-Tier Mobiles

Samsung The image show the Samsung Galaxy J3.

The Samsung Galaxy J3 and Galaxy S5 Neo are two of the company's lower-tier smartphones. So, what makes them different from each other?

While the newly released Galaxy S8 and S8+ have been getting all the attention, not everyone could afford these high-end phones, so the alternatives, just like the Galaxy J3 and Galaxy S5 Neo, come in.

The Samsung Galaxy J3 was released last year. Its specs include a 5-inch Super AMOLED display, 1.5 GB of RAM, 8 GB and 16 GB storage variants, 8-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, HDR capabilities, and 1080p video; and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. It runs on the Android 5.1 (Lollipop) system.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S5 Neo, which was released back in 2015, sports a 5.1-inch Super AMOLED display, 2 GB of RAM, 16 GB of storage, 16-megapixel rear camera with LED Flash, panorama and HDR capabilities, and 1080p video; and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera with 1080p video. It runs on a slightly newer system, the Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow).

Another defining aspect about the Galaxy S5 Neo is that it features IP67 water and dust proofing, while the other does not.

When it comes to the size, these devices are almost the same. However, it is evident in the specs that the Galaxy S5 Neo, despite being released earlier, is more advanced than the other in terms of the RAM, camera, and operating system.

This does not mean, though, that the Galaxy J3 is not worth buying at all. Although it is a newer model, it is actually much cheaper than the other handset in comparison, at about half the price. It even has two storage variants, while the Galaxy S5 Neo only has the 16 GB option.

According to Know Your Mobile, "it's not bad at all" and for its price, and "it definitely has quite a capable spec and should offer a very compelling budget experience."