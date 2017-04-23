Samsung Galaxy J5 2017 Release Date, Specs: Device Launch Near Following FCC Visit

It looks like the Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017) will soon be unveiled to the world, having just received the thumbs up from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

(Photo: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji)Samsung headquarters in Seoul, South Korea.

Having cleared by the United States-based regulatory commission, it won't be long before one of Samsung's latest midrangers will see the light of day.

No specifications or features were revealed in the listing of the Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017) on FCC, but the rumor mills have provided a lot of information on that aspect already.

As per previous reports, the latest iteration of the Samsung Galaxy J5 will come with a 4.8-inch display with HD resolution. It is also expected to be powered by an Exynos 7870 processor with a Mali-T830 graphics processing unit (GPU) to boot.

The Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017) is staying with 2 GB random-access memory (RAM) and 16 GB storage. On paper, the device appears to have received a downgrade, getting only a 12 MP rear-facing camera with LED flash. Last year's model came with a 13 MP primary shooter.

The front camera got a boost though. The new iteration of the Samsung Galaxy J5 is set to come with a 12 MP front-facing camera as well, far superior to the last-generation device's 5 MP selfie snapper.

This has media outlets believing that the Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017) will be sold as a selfie-centric smartphone that will allow users to take their selfies to the next level.

Both the front and back cameras of the Samsung Galaxy midranger are able to capture videos in full HD although the secondary snapper is not getting a LED flash.

With regard to the release date, the fact that the Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017) already got through the FCC means that it is almost ready for its unveiling, at least in the United States.

When that will happen, it is believed that it will be sooner rather than later so fans of the Samsung midranger would want to keep their eyes peeled.