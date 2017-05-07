Samsung Galaxy J7 2017 Release Date News: New Leak Suggests Improved Version With Better Camera

Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) is once again laid bare in a brand-new leak that comes in the form of a benchmark listing on GFX Bench.

(Photo: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY)Signage is seen at the Samsung 837 store in the Meatpacking District of Manhattan, New York, October 10, 2016.

The device has already paid a visit there back in February. The handset tested at that time had the model number SM-J727A. However, for its second time to pop by, there are notable differences.

The new leaked listing shows a different version of the Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) wearing the model number SM-J730 and a set of bumped up features and specifications.

It still comes with a 5.5-inch full high-definition (HD) display, but it is powered by Samsung's very own Exynos 7870 processor with eight cores clocked at 1.5 GHz. This set is further supported by a Mali-T830 graphics processing unit (GPU).

The listing also reveals 3 GB of random-access memory (RAM) in the Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017), which is an upgrade from the SM-J727A version's 2 GB memory, as well as a 16 GB of storage.

In the imaging department, users are looking at 12 MP for both the rear-facing camera and the selfie snapper, both capable of full HD recording. It will also have Android 7.0 Nougat preinstalled in it.

There is no word as to when this version of the Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) will see the light of day. From the looks of it, the device is an upgraded version that might be made available to select regions only. It could also be an iteration focused on providing better selfie experience.

The SM-J727A model leaked in the past, on the other hand, is expected to be released soon. After all, it already got the thumbs up from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), which means it will hit the United States in next to no time.

This version is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor with an octa-core 2 GHz CPU and the Adreno 506 GPU. It will be accompanied by 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage.

On the back of the U.S. version of the Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) is a 13 MP camera while on the front is a 5 MP selfie shooter.