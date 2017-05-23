Samsung Galaxy J7 2017 specs rumors, leaks: Supposed design colors leaked; upgrades in RAM, front cam anticipated

Samsung is expected to release new iterations of its Galaxy J5 and J7 smartphones this year. A recent leak provides a sneak peek at the possible designs for the Samsung Galaxy J7 2017.

Wikimedia Commons/JulianVilla26Pictured: An older iteration of the Samsung Galaxy J7. An upcoming Samsung Galaxy J7 is expected to sport several upgrades

Roland Quandt, who is known to be a reliable source of leaks in the smartphone arena, shared a photo on Twitter showing the supposed new Samsung J7 series in blue, black, gold, and pink. The post went with the caption "Samsung Galaxy J7 2017 SM-J730."

Gadgets 360 pointed out that the purported new Galaxy J7 design has "U-shaped" antenna lines on the back instead of the two lines found on its predecessor. There may be no specific reason why Samsung changed the antenna lines other than to refresh the look of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy J7.

The new Samsung Galaxy J7 is anticipated to sport a 5.5-inch full HD AMOLED display as well as a 1.6 GHz octa-core processor and a 16 GB built-in storage. However, it is already anticipated that Samsung will upgrade the new Galaxy J7 in terms of frame, front camera, random access memory (RAM), battery power, and security features.

In a side-by-side comparison of the 2016 Galaxy J7 with the anticipated 2017 version, the latter is shown to sport a full metal body frame. Other upgrades expected from the 2017 Galaxy J7 are a 13-megapixel flash-enabled front camera, 3 GB RAM, and a 3,600 mAh battery.

The biggest and most exciting supposed upgrade that will come with the new Samsung Galaxy J7 is a fingerprint scanner for its security features. This upgrade, along with new color and body designs, will surely pit the new Samsung Galaxy J7 against some of Apple's iPhones.

The Samsung Galaxy J7 2017 is anticipated to be launched sometime year.