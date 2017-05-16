Samsung Galaxy J7 Max Release Date: Leak Reveals Key Specs; Device Set to Rival Oppo F3 and Vivo V5

Samsung is looking to expand the J-series smartphones with a selfie-centric smartphone offering currently being dubbed the Samsung Galaxy J7 Max.

(Photo: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY)Signage is seen at the Samsung 837 store in the Meatpacking District of Manhattan, New York, October 10, 2016.

The Samsung Galaxy J7 models are the most superior in the family, but this device is taking things to the next level and is looking to be an upgraded version of this year's yet to be released Samsung Galaxy J7.

Presentation slides showing the key specifications and features of the Samsung Galaxy J7 Max have been leaked online, painting a picture of a heavyweight midranger.

According to the slides, the handset will come with a 5.7-inch full high-definition (HD) screen, which is larger than the usual 5.5-incher J7s. Phone Arena points out that it will be a thin-film-transistor (TFT) screen instead of organic light-emitting diode (OLED).

The choice of material could be in service of a better battery life and should allow Samsung to manage the costs, which means the handset could be priced relatively lower than usual.

The Samsung Galaxy J7 Max will also reportedly be powered by the Helio P20 processor with 4 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and 32 GB of expandable storage to boot.

The leak reveals that the Samsung Galaxy J7 Max will come with a 13 MP camera with f1.7 aperture on the back and another 13 MP snapper on the front with f1.9 aperture.

The Samsung Galaxy J7 Max is meant to rival the Oppo F1S, the Vivo V5 and the recently released Oppo F3. With that kind of company, the device is shaping up to be the South Korean giant's foray into the selfie-centered midrange scene, which has been dominated by these mentioned handsets as of late.

The Samsung Galaxy J7 Max will have Android Nougat pre-installed and will have Samsung Pay Mini support out of the box as well.

According to GSM Arena, the Samsung Galaxy J7 Max will be released in India in the second week of June. It is unknown if it will be available in other markets as well.