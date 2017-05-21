Samsung Galaxy Note 5 Latest News & Update: Dual-SIM Version of Note 5 to Receive Android 7.0 Nougat Update

Samsung Galaxy Note 5 has started to receive the Android 7.0 Nougat update in April for the single-SIM model. Now, reports have surfaced that the dual-SIM variant of the Samsung device will be receiving the Nougat update as well.

(Photo: Samsung)A promotional photo of the Samsung Galaxy Note 5.

According to reports, the dual-Sim version of the Samsung Galaxy Note 5 will be receiving the new Android Nougat update over the air (OTA). This update install the Android 7.0 Nougat operations system into the device, including a March security patch.

Once this update is installed to the Note 5, Samsung users of this device are expected to get several new features such as an enhanced user interface, improved settings, split-window mode and notification controls.

Samsung Galaxy Note 5 users who plan to receive the update are advised to sufficiently charge their mobile devices before downloading it since the software update is a large file.

Incidentally, singe-SIM Galaxy Note 5 devices in other regions of the world have also begun to receive the Android 7.0 Nougat update. As reported by Gizbot, India has recently received the update as firmware build N920GDDU3CQC7.

In other news, Samsung has quietly removed the mention of Galaxy S8's built-in UFS 2.1 storage — the company's fastest flash storage for mobile devices — from the Galaxy S8's specifications page.

Galaxy S8 buyers who are posting on xda-developers revealed that the Galaxy S8 version powered by the Snapdragon 835 processor is actually equipped with a slower UFS 2.0 storage.

According to BGR, the UFS 2.1 storage delivers 800 MB/s sequential read speeds, making it 300 MB/s faster than the performance of the UFS 2.0. But while users may not be able to notice any performance issues with the UFS 2.0 memory during regular use, it does not mean that Samsung should quietly alter that particular detail in the specifications page of the S8.

Furthermore, providing the information that Galaxy S8 devices sport high-speed UFS 2.1 storage when UFS 2.0 storage are also being shipped reportedly means the company has somewhat lied about the phone model's specs.