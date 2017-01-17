Samsung Galaxy Note 7 News and Updates: Source Says Faulty Battery Caused Spontaneous Explosions

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Recent reports have it that Samsung's investigation concluded that faulty battery packs were the main cause of the Galaxy Note 7's spontaneous explosions.

REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke Samsung is expected to announce their findings on what caused the Galaxy Note 7 fires on Jan. 23.

According to Reuters, a source familiar with the matter shared on Monday that batteries were the main reason why the production of Samsung's supposed 2016 flagship phablet needed to be stopped.

The same report noted that Samsung is likely to hold an event on Jan. 23 to publicly announce the official investigation's results. According to the source, the revelation will happen a day before Samsung reports their detailed fourth-quarter earnings.

Head of Samsung mobile business, Dong-jin Koh, is expected to deliver the results of the probe as well as the steps that the South Korean electronics mogul will take to make sure that the same problem will not persist on upcoming smartphones.

Reuters also quoted Singapore-based IDC analyst Bryan Ma saying that the announcement is highly crucial for the future of Samsung. More than explaining what happened with the Galaxy Note 7, Samsung has to explain how they can ensure that such event will not happen again to regain the confidence of the consumers.

Ma added that it is unlikely that Samsung will declare it as a supplier-related issue. The analyst also suspects that the Galaxy Note 7 was not built with enough room for the battery pack.

Back in October, Samsung called for all owners of the Galaxy Note 7 to return their devices in exchange for a brand-new Galaxy S7 or full money refund. In the same month, Samsung announced that they had stopped the production of the smartphone.

The company said in a statement, "Because consumers' safety remains our top priority, Samsung will ask all carrier and retail partners globally to stop sales and exchanges of the Galaxy Note 7 while the investigation is taking place."

Despite all the red flags, several Galaxy Note 7 owners chose to continue using the handset instead of availing the refund or getting newer options like the iPhone 7. It prompted Samsung to release a software update for the Galaxy Note 7 that sets the cap battery charging to 15 percent.