Samsung Galaxy Note 7 Refurbished News: New Images Leaked; Price Expected to Be 30 Percent Lower than Original Handset's

Samsung is expected to relaunch a new and improved Galaxy Note 7 soon, and new images featuring the refurbished phablet have been recently leaked.

samsung.comSamsung Galaxy Note 7

Rumored to be named Galaxy Note 7R, the non-explosive version of the troubled device is one of the most anticipated handsets to arrive this year. DroidHolic claims to have real-world photos of the upcoming phablet and it looks almost identical to the original Galaxy Note 7. The only physical difference is the letter "R" stamped on the back of the device.

As expected in any handset leak, there is no way to verify if the phone is authentic. Reportedly, Samsung's decision to re-release the smartphone in emerging markets has been praised by many environmentalists.

Although it has a slightly smaller battery, the way it was produced is good for the environment since precious metals in the device have been reused. The Korean company have no plans to release the Galaxy Note 7R in western market, but consumers in the U.S. and Europe still have the Note 8 to look forward to later this year.

According to IBTimes, Samsung is expected to re-launch the refurbished device sometime in June. Apart from the leaked images, further details about the upcoming device remain scarce. The tech giant also has yet to reveal how much the new Galaxy Note will cost when it comes back to the market.

Rumors suggest the device will have a price 30 percent lower than the original handset, which retailed for $849 when it was first released. Prices will possibly vary since Samsung is expected to offer a rental version for the said phablet.

In 2016, Samsung and third party investigators learned the Galaxy Note 7 had an unstable design and defective batteries, causing many units to explode after it was released in the market. The Galaxy Note 7 was initially launched in mid-August, only to be permanently discontinued in October of last year.