Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Adds Support for Netflix HDR

Samsung official website Promotional image for Samsung Galaxy Note 8

The smartphone market is one of the most competitive places for companies to be in. Tech giants work overtime in order to ensure that they bring nothing but the best to their consumers.

Recent reports have revealed that in a move to fulfill that mission, the Samsung has added Netflix high dynamic range (HDR) viewing support on their latest and high-profile flagship smartphone, the Galaxy Note 8. It is one of the few devices to be equipped with the feature.

The HDR support of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 8 might just be the best way to showcase its 6.3-inch, 2,960 by 1,440 display. To stream Netflix content in HDR and 4K, an internet connection of at least 25mbps is required. Otherwise, fans can still view content in HDR, but at a lower resolution.

Meanwhile, fans will have to avail of the premium package to access the HDR 4K experience. Netflix offers three packages: the basic costs $8, the standard is $10, and the premium costs $12. Aside from support of the extremely beautiful and color-popping viewing quality, the premium package will also allow users to stream videos on at most four devices at the same time.

So far, the devices with the Netflix HDR support aside from the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 are the following: the LG V30, Sony Xperia XZ1, and XZ Premium. There is no official announcement yet if the upcoming iPhones from tech giant Apple will be included in the list. However, fans are expecting to hear more information on the company's media conference scheduled on Sept. 12.

Samsung's newest flagship device is scheduled to be released on Sept. 15 with the hefty price tag of $930 for the base model that will have an internal storage of 64 GB. It is equipped with the Snapdragon 835, 6 GB of RAM, a non-removable 3,300mAh battery, and up to 256 GB internal memory.