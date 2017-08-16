Samsung Galaxy Note 8, LG V30 to Share Release Date?

Samsung Featured is the Samsung Galaxy Note product line.

Although Apple is often seen as Samsung's biggest competitor today, LG seems to be going up against it, too, with rumors that they are releasing their own flagship devices on the same date that Samsung is releasing a brand new model for their Note series.

According to Android Community, there is a possibility that the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and LG V30 will share the same release date.

Rumors say that both Korean manufacturers will be releasing their respective high-end handsets on Sept. 15. However, while Samsung will launch only one device, LG will be releasing a V30 Plus as well.

The difference between the two versions comes in the form of their memory size, with V30 having 64 GB worth of storage and the V30 Plus having 128 GB. Other functionalities may vary as well, such as wireless charging and their audio system.

However, this remains to be a rumor as different news outlets are saying different things regarding the release date of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8. The highly anticipated handset, which will hopefully redeem the Note series from the Note 7 controversy last year, is reportedly set to be released on Aug. 24, which is one day after their upcoming Aug. 23 "Unpacked" event.

This information allegedly comes from a Best Buy employee and a few other sources, according to WCCFTech.

While it is yet to be confirmed, it is believed that the "Unpacked" event will feature the unveiling of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8.

There are also other rumors that the LG V30 and V3 Plus will be released on Aug. 31 instead. Therefore, people who are looking to get their hands on Samsung and LG's upcoming devices are advised to wait for more updates regarding the actual release dates.

Other anticipated flagship releases for this year include the iPhone 8 and Google Pixel 2. The exact dates, however, have not yet been officially announced.