Samsung Galaxy Note 8 News: Everything to Know About the Upcoming Device

Samsung official website Promotional image for Samsung Galaxy Note 8.

Considering the intense competition in the smartphone market, it is no surprise that tech giants are working day and night to bring the best to their loyal consumers. Recently, Samsung has unveiled its highly anticipated Galaxy Note 8, and it looks like Apple's iPhone 8 might have a reason to fear losing its crown as the Korean company seems to have learned from the lessons they received from the Note 7.

According to Inquisitr, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will have a 256 GB release as indicated in a South Korean local network provider called Olleh. The listing appears on their official website, and fans all over the world are hoping to hear when the largest storage variant of the phablet will be available in the United States and Europe. As they wait for further word on the release of the 256 GB version, fans would be glad to know that all the core specs will be available in any storage option.

This means that fans will get to enjoy a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED Infinity Display, 3,300mAh battery, 6 GB RAM, 10mm chipset, dual 12-megapixel cameras, Bixby, dust and water resistance, as well as support for Samsung Dex. To help consumers decide why they should get $950 phablet once it is released on Sept. 15, Business Insider has compiled a list on what Samsung's flagship device can do that the iPhone 8 probably cannot.

For one, the storage is expandable to an SD card worth 256 GB. Furthermore, the stylus can be used to entertain one's self by doodling on the screen of the phablet. It is also capable of wireless charging, iris scanning to unlock the phone, convert itself to a desktop mode, optical image stabilization, a blur feature in the camera, using two apps at the same time on the same screen, and finally, the Samsung Pay has endless capabilities.