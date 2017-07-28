Samsung Galaxy Note 8 News: Limited Emperor Edition to Feature Better Specs

Last year's disastrous installment of the Galaxy Note series gave Samsung no choice but to recall the units, which was a great loss for the company. Nevertheless, the leading South Korean tech giant is rallying back, producing one of 2017's powerful smartphones.

samsung.com The original Samsung Galaxy Note 7, which is now replaced by a new and refurbished Samsung Galaxy Note 7 FE

Samsung has learned its lesson following numerous reports worldwide of the handset setting on fire. Earlier this year, it issued a statement, informing its patrons that the device will be launched later than the usual as the company is implementing extra security measures to prevent a repeat of the Note 7 fiasco.

Recent reports suggest that the Galaxy Note 8 will come with a limited release edition. The smartphone is already expected to feature top-tier features such as a dual camera on the rear, a new curved screen, smaller bezels, and added support for the S-Pen. But the limited edition Note 8, dubbed the Emperor Edition, will feature even better specs.

The Emperor Edition, according to reports, will have a 256 GB internal storage. Its RAM will be bunked up to 6 GB as well.

Like Apple's upcoming iPhone, the 10th anniversary special, the Galaxy Note 8, is rumored to be Samsung's first smartphone to go beyond the $1,000 mark. The Emperor Edition could even reach up to $1,200.

The standard edition of the Note 8 will boast of a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED curved infinity display with a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160. Reports say it will have an improved iris scanner, a screen embedded finger scanner, and a built-in artificially intelligent assistant named Bixby. The phablet will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip. It will also have USB-C connectivity, and unlike Apple's flagship smartphone, the Note 8 will have the standard 3.5-mm headphone jack.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will launch on Aug. 23.