Samsung Galaxy Note 8 News: Mobile Chief Confirms Plans For New Phablet, But When Will It Be Released?

It's not like the folks over at Samsung were keeping it top secret, but now they have confirmed that the Galaxy Note 8 is on its way.

Speaking recently to CNet, Samsung mobile chief D.J. Koh shared that a "better, safer and very innovative" follow-up for last year's Note 7 will be released.

The confirmation itself is not that surprising considering that rumors from last year had already begun to point to this possibility, but still, it would have been understandable if the company simply opted to cut their losses and create as much distance between themselves and the problematic phablet.

Koh noted that walking away from the Galaxy Note line apparently would not have been as easy as it may have seemed, even considering the disastrous rollout of the Note 7. Kuo shared that going through all those investigations has revealed that there are numerous customers who are still loyal to the Galaxy Note, and the lineup will live on in part because of them.

Finally having Samsung confirm that the Galaxy Note 8 is indeed a device they are working on is helpful, but there are also more questions that now need to be answered in the wake of this revelation.

For instance, while the Note 8 is coming out, how soon it will reach the market remains unknown at this point.

Rumors are already pointing to the possibility that the flagship Galaxy S8 smartphone may be released later than unusual, and that could have an impact on the Note 8 as well.

In any case, the last thing that Samsung will want to do when it comes to this new phablet is to rush it, so it probably wouldn't be that surprising if it arrives later than the Note 7 did last year.

More news about Samsung's Galaxy Note 8 should be made available soon.