Samsung Galaxy Note 8 News: Release Date Revealed and More Specs Rumors

Samsung A promo teaser image representing what could be the next Samsung Galaxy Note, expected to be revealed in the "Galaxy Unpacked" event on August 23

Being able to meet the demands of the consumers is one of the golden rules of participating in the smartphone market. And in an era where technological advancements are at an all-time high, it might not be easy for tech giants to do just that. However, there are those who hold the biggest fighting chance either by reputation or delivery, and many fans are expecting Samsung to pull it off in its highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy Note 8. After a long time of patiently waiting, recent reports have treated fans to a definite release date.

According to reports, the release date of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 was leaked by its carriers before being confirmed by the tech giant itself. First and foremost, Samsung will be unveiling the highly anticipated phablet on Aug. 23 in its launch to be held in New York. It will officially go on sale after a three-week delay, presumably to fine-tune the last details of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8.

Meanwhile, Forbes notes several key features that more leaks of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 revealed. First, there is the disappointing fact that the tech giant seems to have pushed back the schedule when it comes to integrating the fingerprint sensor under the display, much like Apple's iPhone 8's current mission. And if its previous releases are to be used as a basis, Samsung may have put the fingerprint sensor in the rear again.

Second, the design of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 seems to epitomize the bezel-less design as renders reveal that the Infinity Display is the only thing to see on the front of the highly anticipated phablet. Finally, dual cameras have been confirmed and they were stacked together in a vertical orientation, which is expected to have support for special visual effects instead of Google's augmented reality.