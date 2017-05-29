Samsung Galaxy Note 8 News, Rumors: Display Bigger Than That of Galaxy S8+?

A recent leak hints that the new Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will have a display bigger than that of the Galaxy S8+, which currently has the biggest display among Samsung's smartphones.

Reuters/Kim-Hong JiThe Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is anticipated to feature a bigger display than that of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 .

Samsung is anticipated to launch the Galaxy Note 8 this year, and a recent leak suggests that the new phablet will have a screen bigger than that of any of Samsung's current phone models.

The 10-second video, from Twitter user mmddj_china, displays what appears to be a glass panel for the upcoming Galaxy Note 8, which is also almost bezel-less because of the narrow borders left on the glass.

Samsung's Galaxy S8 carries a 5.8-inch screen, while the Galaxy S8+ is equipped with a 6.2-inch screen. The Tribune predicts that the new Note 8 will be bigger by an inch or so, carrying a 6.3-inch of 6.4-inch dual curved display.

Because of the anticipated larger display, Samsung is also expected to equip the new Galaxy Note 8 with 4K resolution, to support the bigger screen size and to provide better virtual reality (VR) capabilities.

Although there hasn't been a confirmation of what features to expect from the new Samsung Galaxy Note 8, there are rumors teasing that it will have a dual lens camera and an enhanced Google Assistant.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo noted that the dual camera will be "the most important upgrade" for the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, 9to5google reported. Aside from the dual lens, the Note 8 camera is expected to feature 13-megapixel telephoto CIS, dual 6P lenses and dual OIS.

Kuo described this as "better than that of iPhone 7 Plus, and likely to match that of OLED iPhone."

Meanwhile, the enhanced Google Assistant for the new Galaxy Note 8 is expected to be able to analyze the environment of the user through the use of the camera. This technology will reportedly be referred to as Google Lens and will provide information about the user's surroundings once activated.

Samsung's Galaxy Note 8 is expected to be launched this year.