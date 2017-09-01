Samsung Galaxy Note 8 News: T-Mobile Offers BOGO Deal to Kick-Off September

Reuters/Kim Hong-Ji T-Mobile will launch a Buy One, Get One free promo for the new Samsung Galaxy Note 8.

T-Mobile launched a Buy One, Get One (BOGO) free promo for the new Samsung Galaxy Note 8 today, Sept. 1.

Before the start of the said promo, leaked documents shared with TmoNews reveal T-Mobile's plan to introduce a BOGO deal for their newest device, Samsung Galaxy Note 8, exclusive to T-Mobile One and Simple Choice Unlimited plan subscribers.

To avail of the promo, interested customers must buy the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 through an equipment installment plan (EIP) with T-Mobile. Then, they can choose their second phone for the BOGO promo from Galaxy Note 8, Samsung Galaxy S8, or Samsung Galaxy S8+. However, the second phone must also be purchased through EIP.

Once the two phones are checked out, customers should go to the T-Mobile Promotions Center and enter the promo code 17SAMN8BOGO. Once their account has been verified, they will receive a prepaid MasterCard that will cover the purchases they made for the second Samsung Galaxy smartphone.

Those who pre-ordered the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 need not worry because they are still qualified to take advantage of the BOGO deal.

Aside from the amazing BOGO deal, Samsung has already packed a good freebie for a purchase of the new Samsung Galaxy Note 8.

According to BGR, buyers of the new flagship phone can either get a free Gear 360 camera — which is $229.99 in value — or a wireless quick charger and a 128 GB microSD memory card — which originally costs at $189.98 — for free.

Combine a BOGO deal with device-enhancing freebies to the purchase of a Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and it looks like an irresistible deal.

In terms of the BOGO deal, WCCFTECH anticipates that those who will join the promo will still choose the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 as their second phone over the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ because of its superior features.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has an S-Pen, a higher RAM capacity, and a dual-camera feature compared to its other sister smartphones.