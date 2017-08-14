Samsung Galaxy Note 8 News: Will Samsung Release Its New Flagship Product Earlier than Expected?

samsung.com Samsung's Galaxy Note product line

The long wait for Samsung Galaxy Note 8 may soon be over.

Recent reports claim that the South Korean tech and consumer products manufacturer released the invites for its upcoming Unpacked event that will happen on Wednesday, Aug. 23.

While the invite does not mention which product will be unveiled during the upcoming press conference, speculations claim that it will be the successor of the infamous Galaxy Note 7 that was discontinued by the tech giant in 2016.

But aside from the rumored press launch of the next-generation Galaxy Note phablet, a post on Reddit claims that the device will be actually shipped in stores across the U.S. on the following day, Aug. 14.

According to the post of a Redditor who uses the name Note8Throwaway, a Best Buy Mobile employee confirmed the Galaxy Note 8 release date through Samsung and Verizon channels.

If rumors turn out to be true, this will be the first time that Samsung will release its latest flagship device one day after its announcement since the company is known for releasing its products several weeks after it makes a press debut.

However, earlier reports from South Korea claim that the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is expected to be released on Sept. 15. But this could mean that Samsung is planning to have different release schedules of the upcoming Galaxy Note 8 for both the U.S. and the South Korean markets.

Samsung has yet to confirm the release date of the Galaxy Note 8, but leaked reports mention that the device is expected to come out with the Exynos 8895 chipset based on a benchmark report.

The device is also speculated to come out with 6 GB of RAM, a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED screen display, a 64 GB of built-in storage, as well as a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. It is also believed to feature a dual 12-megapixel rear camera with an eight-megapixel front-facing shooter.