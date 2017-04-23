Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Release Date: Expert Says Specs to Give OLED iPhone a Run for its Money

Samsung is looking to up the ante in the imaging department with the highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy Note 8, if the latest report is anything to go by.

(Photo: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji)An employee poses for photographs with Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Note 7 new smartphone at its store in Seoul, South Korea.

This is according to KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has proven himself to be a credible source based on the accurate information he has provided in the past mostly about Samsung releases.

In a research note obtained by 9to5google, Kuo stated that the dual camera setup of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will serve as "the most important upgrade" of the phablet.

The expert goes so far as to say that the dual camera of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will be much better than the one on the iPhone 7 Plus and will "likely match" the one on the upcoming organic light-emitting diode (OLED) iPhone.

What makes the Samsung Galaxy Note 8's camera stand out, as per Kuo, is that it will boast 3x optical zoom, a 12 MP wide-angle CIS with dual photodiode (2PD) support, a 13 MP telephoto CIS, dual 6P lenses and dual optical image stabilization (OIS).

Just recently, an image of what is believed to be a prototype of the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus surfaced online. It sported a dual camera setup (which the device did not get) and no finger sensor on the back.

This had many believing that the device on the leak is the Samsung Galaxy Note 8. This also suggested that it will get a dual camera setup. Kuo's research note reveals Samsung has big plans for that department too.

In addition, the phablet is expected to debut the optical fingerprint scanner that the South Korean giant has been working on. This is why the prototype did not have the fingerprint sensor on the rear as the Samsung Galaxy S8.

It was supposed to be seen in action in the Samsung Galaxy S8 first, but the company did not have enough time to perfect it in time for the flagship's release.