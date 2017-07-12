Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Release Date: Fans to See New Phablet Sooner Than Expected

REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo Samsung Galaxy Note 8 to arrive in August

The smartphone market has always been competitive. Companies are pressured to keep up with the needs of the current generation as they demand for more powerful specifications to help sustain the lifestyle they live. It also requires tech giants to be more aggressive in their attempt to keep the ground they stand on in the market. Recent reports now reveal that Samsung may be doing just that after announcing the release date of the highly anticipated Galaxy Note 8.

According to The Investigator, sources have relayed that the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is set to be launched on Aug. 23. Furthermore, the move is reflective of the tech giant's plan to make the Note 8 launch early in order to have the start of phone sales held in September, which is typically when the IFA trade show is held in Berlin.

Meanwhile, Forbes offers an interesting perspective on Samsung's decision to have the launch at an earlier date following the growing speculations of how Apple's iPhone 8 might have a delayed unveiling. If Samsung were to wait for Apple's Tim Cook to announce their new flagship smartphone, that would mean they would lose valuable time in which they could have established a solid relationship with their consumers. However, if they launch the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 earlier, consumers can have the valuable time to get to know the new phablet, which would give them a first-mover advantage.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 follows the ill-fated and highly criticized Note 7. Among its many issues is the faulty battery to the extent that consumers reported incidents when it exploded. Samsung had to announce a massive recall that undoubtedly hit its profit and reputation in an alarming and concerning manner. However, in light of the reports, it seems that Samsung has not lost any of its fighting spirit.