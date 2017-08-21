Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Release Date, News: Company Accidentally Leaks Note 8 Specs Ahead of Aug. 23 Launch

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Note 8 inadvertently gave fans a sneak peek at sheer size of the device, as the company's U.S. website accidentally posted a product page for the device. The page has since been taken down, but not before screenshots of the leak were taken.

Reuters/Andrew Kelly Signage is seen at the Samsung 837 store in the Meatpacking District of Manhattan, New York, U.S., October 10, 2016

This page on Samsung's official website, which now shows a "Page Not Found" message, previously hosted a product page for the 64 GB unlocked version of the Galaxy Note 8, with the product number listed to be SM-N950UZKAXAA.

The page, before it was taken down, also showed an image of the upcoming device, complete with S-pen leaning against a phablet dominated by a screen similar to the way the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus is designed, as shown in screenshots taken by Twitter user Tim Schofield.

Specs-wise, early reports have settled down on the possible specs of the device, as shared by prominent leaker Evan Blass. Sources shared that the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will have features consistent with other Galaxy premium devices — IP68 water and dust protection grade, MicroSD expansion slot, Quick Charging, and a Universal Serial Bus Type C port.

As a Galaxy Note device, the Note 8 could have a 6.3-inch "Super" active-matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED) with a distinct 18.5:9 aspect ratio, consistent with Samsung's new "Infinity Display" design, with ultra-thin side bezels. This display is expected to have a 1,440 by 2,960-pixel 2K resolution.

U.S. shipments are expected to have Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, while the rest of the globe could get Samsung's Exynos 8895 chipset. The Note 8 is rumored to have 6 GB of memory as standard, with internal storage options starting at 64 GB.

The battery capacity is expected to be dialed down from Note 7's 3,500 mAh, although not by much. The Note 8 could have a 3,300 mAh battery with safety features to prevent a repeat of the Note 7 debacle.

Color options may include Midnight Black, Maple Gold, Orchid Grey, and Deep Sea Blue. Although the leak did not include pricing info, units are expected to start at about $1,100.

The device is expected to be revealed during the Galaxy Unpacked event that Samsung will be hosting this Wednesday, Aug. 23.