Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Release Date, Specs: Leaks Reveal Insane Price, Awkward Fingerprint Sensor and Major Camera Improvement

(Photo: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)A Samsung Galaxy S8 smartphone is pictured at the introduction of the Galaxy S8 and S8 smartphones during the Samsung Unpacked event in New York City, United States, March 29, 2017.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will be the South Korean tech giant's next big unveiling. With the phablet expected to arrive on August 26, more information about what it will offer has been popping here and there.

A new report out of Korea is suggesting that the next-generation Samsung Galaxy Note will come with two storage configurations — 64 GB and 128 GB.

While this is no shocker seeing that this is the usual storage arrangements for flagships, the purported price tags attached to the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 are quite a bolt from the blue.

The same source claimed that the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 follow-up will be the most expensive smartphones from the company yet. The price of the entry-level model will be around $1,000 to $1,100.

The price hike was reportedly due to some costly components used on the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 although there was no information given which exactly these components are.

As far as the design goes, retailer Olixar, which will offer cases for the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and has leaked the designs of the iPhone 7 and the Samsung Galaxy S8, has provided Forbes with images showing the phablet.

The device looked like a giant Samsung Galaxy S8, adapting the same Infinity Display that many users loved about the flagship. However, it will not rectify the issue that users had with the fingerprint sensor.

Owners of the Galaxy S8 were not a fan of Samsung's decision to place the fingerprint sensor next to the rear camera. It was expected that the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will have that feature behind the display to fix that issue.

Unfortunately, the fingerprint sensor of the next-gen Note sits next to what looks like a dual camera setup. While the fingerprint sensor retains its awkward placement, the plus side here is that the device will finally come with two sensors on the back.