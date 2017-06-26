Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Release Date, Specs: Most Expensive Smartphone Yet?; Note 7 Issues Addressed

Samsung is expected to release a new flagship phone this year, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8. However, with great power comes a great price. And for Galaxy Note enthusiasts, the upcoming Note 8 won't come cheap.

Wikimedia Commons/Pangkakit The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will address exploding issues in the Galaxy Note 7.

Renowned leaker Evan Blass revealed a jaw-dropping new detail about the Samsung Galaxy Note 8. According to Blass, Samsung has reportedly told its partners that the Galaxy Note 8 will be "it's most expensive cellphone yet," Forbes reported. The price? The upcoming smartphone could retail at around $1,100 or more.

Blass said his source is "an individual briefed on the company's plans." Given Blass's track record, it's possible this price leak could actually be true.

In exchange for its steep price, the upgrades in the Galaxy Note 8 suggest that it is going to be a top-performing premium smartphone. A leak revealed by SamMobile claimed that the Galaxy Note 8 has a massive 6.3 inch-Super AMOLED display, making it 0.6 inches larger than the Galaxy Note 7.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will also run on top-of-the-line Exynos 8895 and Snapdragon 935 chipsets.

The Galaxy Note 8 also reportedly addresses the problems in the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus, which is the fingerprint-reading method. Instead of placing the fingerprint reader beside the rear camera, Samsung has integrated the finger print reader into the display of the Galaxy Note 8. It is also said to come with two rear cameras, a feature that was removed at the last minute from the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus.

After multiple issues plagued the Samsung Galaxy Note 7, Samsung "is committed to producing the highest quality products." The Galaxy Note 7 suffered explosion and fire issues, which immediately caused its removal from the market in 2016.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 release is expected to take place sometime in September, although other sources claim the device could come out as early as August.