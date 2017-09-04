Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Release Date, Specs News: US Not Getting the Best Versions of the Device?

Samsung Promotional image for Samsung Galaxy Note 8.

While the much-touted Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is already available for pre-order in some countries, it looks like the United States is not going to get the best versions of the device. Although various mobile operators and electronics outlets are going to sell the device in the country once it becomes available, there is talk that the best versions are going to be solely available in South Korea.

According to reports, Samsung will sell at least 700,000 units of the Galaxy Note 8 in South Korea on the first month of its availability. This may be disappointing for technology enthusiasts in America and other regions, but the move is understandable considering that Samsung is based in the Asian country.

Previously, it was confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy 8 would be available in four colors, including midnight black, maple gold, deep sea blue and orchard grey. However, the versions that will arrive in the U.S. are reportedly just the black and grey versions. U.K. and Australia will also miss out on the grey and blue versions when they become available.

Aside from missing out on the maple gold and deep sea blue versions of the Galaxy Note 8, the U.S. will also reportedly have to make do without the 128GB and 256GB versions of the device. However, outlets in the U.S. are now accepting pre-orders of the device with a free 128 GB microSD.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 comes with a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED Infinity Display, making it a little bigger than the 6.2-inch display of the S8 Plus. It also boasts of its almost all-screen front and resolution that is almost the same as that of the S8 duo, producing a pixel density of 521ppi and a widescreen 18:5:9 aspect ratio. Its battery has a capacity of 3,300 mAh and it has a 9MP and 12MP front and rear camera.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will be launched on Sept. 15 in selected countries worldwide.