Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Release DatE, Specs, Price News: Shape Change, Rear Fingerprint Sensor Confirmed in Leaks

Samsung is gearing up for the Galaxy Note 8's big release this fall. Anticipation is growing as its competitor, Apple, is also expected to come out with its latest iPhone.

Reuters/Kim Hong-Ji The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen in Seoul, South Korea, July 4, 2016.

Samsung is relying on the Galaxy Note 8 to help restore the market's trust on the brand. Following huge losses from the exploding Galaxy Note 7 released in 2016, the company needs a major push.

As such, several leaks regarding the specs and design of the Galaxy Note 8 have been making its way online and raising consumers' curiosity. One leak comes from Vietnamese named Tung Ha on Facebook, whose previous posts proved to be reliable.

The leaker stated that the Galaxy Note 8 will have a 6.3-inch Infinity Display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It will also have 12-megapixel dual cameras and a rear fingerprint sensor. Tung Ha also said that the new device will adopt a "shape change."

Tung Ha's leaks were supported by images released from SanFeng, the Chinese casemaker. Weibo users pointed out that SanFeng has put up new cases for the Galaxy Note 8 that suggested the shape change as well as the rear fingerprint sensor. Another leaked photo, which was also shared on Weibo, supported the speculations.

Consumers have been wary of this rear fingerprint sensor based on user reviews for the recently released Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, which incorporated the feature. "Unlocking this phone with the fingerprint sensor is teeth-grinding, eye-rolling exercise in anger management," one review stated.

Meanwhile, Samsung will likely release the Galaxy Note 8 around September with a reported retail price of around $900. The device will also likely come with three colors shades — black, blue and gold.

Observers said the new shape design and expected cost could make the Galaxy Note 8 more popular than the upcoming iPhone 8, whose release Apple has not confirmed yet. Leaked image and speculations regarding the Samsung device have been coming out since April.